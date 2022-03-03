Vote For MacNeil In Littleton

My name is Linda MacNeil and I am running for the Littleton Select Board. I grew up in Littleton, went to Lakeway, Daisy Bronson and graduated from Littleton High School. My paternal grandfather was the ticket master at the train station (currently The Little Grille); he also played the piano for the silent movies. My father was a WWII vet, stationed in the Aleutian Islands. My mother sang at the Opera House during the 1940s.
I was a member of the Police Advisory Board during the early 2000s. A member, vice chair & chair of the Littleton Planning Board for over 15 years. I am the first woman to be appointed to the Board of Commissioners for the Littleton Water & Light Dept.
I believe Littleton is a great town to live, work, play and shop. However, there are some things that need fixing. Where are the Town Offices going to reside? How are we going to fund and improve Remick Park and the Littleton Dog Park? Why did the Wastewater Treatment Plant become a facility in such disrepair? Let’s begin saving for capital improvements and expenditures. Let’s be proactive in developing and implementing projects.
My background in planning as well as my career in administration and accounting would be an asset in facilitating projects on the table and future projects that are presented to the Town.
Thank you to the citizens of Littleton for their support over the years as I participated on the various boards in Town. I would also appreciate your vote on March 8th.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.