Vote for Marty
To the Editor:
Marty Feltus continues to represent us very well in Montpelier and here in the NEK. I encourage voters in Caledonia 4 to vote for her as our representative.
She is a good listener, returns communications, and builds her own opinions based on reality and facts. As a member of the House Appropriations Committee she is fiscally conservative and has supported tough decisions in the face of uncertainty during the current pandemic. While she did not support either the use of force or the marijuana bills, her objections are focused. She feels we should ban advertising for all marijuana sales as has been done for tobacco sales. Regarding police use of force, she would like to see more time and attention paid to enhancing training within our police forces, and that training should be developed WITH the police groups rather than dictated by the Legislature.
While working with her on the Board of the Northeastern Vermont Development Association (she is current President), I have been impressed by her calmness, good humor, and problem-solving approach. She also supports as much local control as feasible, is an advocate for Broadband expansion in the NEK, and strongly supports Northern Vermont University.
