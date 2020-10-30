Vote for Morin
To the Editor:
I am writing this letter in support of Jonathan Morin, who is seeking election to the Vermont Senate for the Orleans – Essex District.
Since meeting Mr. Morin it has become apparent to me that he is dedicated to working in the best interest of our state and will be a strong voice for Vermont’s future in Montpelier. He believes in fiscal responsibility and will be an advocate for keeping taxes low for the benefit of our economy, local businesses and the taxpayers themselves. He will not support more oppressive regulations that strangle our local businesses and agricultural community.
Mr. Morin supports our Constitutional rights, including the 1st and 2nd Amendments, and is willing to fight for the preservation of these rights every day. This is of paramount importance to each and every Vermonter who values their freedom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.