To the Editor:
Vote for Phil Scott! He has proven tremendous leadership in handling COVID-19. By and large Phil Scott has done a great job as Governor of Vermont. Governor Scott has shown the ability to reach across party lines and cooperate to actually get positive things accomplished. He listens to Vermonters.
In contrast, David Zuckerman is a polarizing political figure who will not be good for our State. David Zuckerman has terrible recreational marijuana policies which do no favors toward healing the opioid crisis. His platform also does not have rural Vermonters best interests in mind. Thankfully, Governor Scott is against mountaintop removal for windmills. People are against mountaintop removal for coal so they also should be against mountaintop destruction and removal for windmills.
Solar is a much better option!
