Vote for Rob Christie
To the Editor:
We wholeheartedly ask our fellow Lancaster residents to vote for Rob Christie for Selectman. He is a dedicated resident and servant of the town, very knowledgeable, and interested in working with others to make Lancaster better. Please make a strong statement for taxpayers and a better future for Lancaster by voting for Rob Christie on March 9.
Darin and Jan Wipperman
Lancaster, N. H.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.