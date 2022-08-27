Vote for Root-Winchester

I am enthusiastically supporting Kelsey Root-Winchester in her bid to replace Joe Parsons as the Groton-Topsham-Newbury representative to the Vermont legislature.
One issue stands out for me, although it is by no means the only one, Joe Parsons is anti-choice. How could Parsons, a self-styled libertarian, support the idea that the government should insert itself in a person’s reproductive decisions? How could he vote against a bill guaranteeing reproductive liberty? Inconceivably, he did just that with Vermont’s Proposition 5 (aka Article 22) when it came before the Vermont legislature for a vote on February 8, 2022.
Kelsey, on the other hand, firmly believes that people have the right to decide about their own health care—including the right to choose an abortion—without interference by the government. She speaks out strongly for Prop 5.
