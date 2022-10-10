Vote for Stevens

Do you value the amazing natural resources of Vermont? If you are like me, the answer is a resounding YES. Then I urge you to join me in voting for Peggy Stevens for Essex-Orleans seat in the VT House of Representatives.
I have known Peggy for many years as an environmental advocate who deeply cares about the forest, rivers and lakes of our beloved NEK. From her work with the Echo Lake Protective Association to her support for efforts to protect Lake Memphremagog, Peggy is a tireless fighter, pushing our state agencies to preserve our precious waterways.
Like many of you, I have followed Peggy’s thought-provoking letters to the editor regarding threats to the water quality in our region. I have also witnessed her testify at public meetings concerning the ill sited Coventry landfill expansion and the threat it poses to humans and wildlife of the Memphremagog watershed. Her questions and concerns are grounded in scientific research and she is an excellent communicator.
Peggy is exactly the person we need in Montpelier to advocate for the natural resources our health and economy depend on. Peggy will continue to speak up to gain the respect, attention and support our community deserves, Please join me in voting for Peggy Stevens for VT House!
