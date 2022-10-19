Vote for Strong

I have known Vicki Strong for almost 35 years as a friend, pastor’s wife, and legislator, and have deep appreciation and respect for her faithful years of serving her communities. She is a caring person who listens to the voice of all of her constituents no matter their background or political affiliation, and she will do her best to represent those voices in Montpelier.
For several terms I served as a Legislator in our State House and know the dedication and hard work it is to work for the best interests of the people of the Northeast Kingdom. I hope that the towns of Albany, Craftsbury, Greensboro, and Glover will give Rep.Strong their support, and vote to send her common sense and balanced approach back to Montpelier in the next session. Thank you.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.