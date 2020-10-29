Vote for Williams
To the Editor:
I am writing to urge voters in the Essex/Caledonia House district to support Terri Williams for state representative.
I have known Terri since we were freshmen together at Concord High School, Class of 1975. She was the hardest working kid in the class then, and she will be the hardest worker in the House of Representatives when we send her to Montpelier to represent us under the Golden Dome.
A life-long resident of the district, Terri shares the values and understands the interests and needs of our little corner of the Northeast Kingdom. She built Barnie’s Market in Concord into a bustling neighborhood store, and that experience gives her an appreciation of the value of a dollar and a keen understanding of what small businesses need to thrive. Likewise, her experience in local government over the years, as selectman, auditor and town clerk, gives her a valuable perspective on the ways in which action in Montpelier can have an impact at the local level.
