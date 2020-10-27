Vote Ford For NH Senate
To the Editor:
Sue Ford works. She works for families, teachers, children, seniors, businesses, and front line providers. She knows how to operate in Concord on behalf of her constituents. She understands budgets and state finances, intricacies of getting legislation through our legislature and what North Country residents hold as priorities: health care, education, broadband, and work at wages they can live off.
She values the natural resources and tourist based economy of the North Country and she fought mightily to oppose Northern Pass.
She respects human rights and equal opportunity and was an early and steady advocate for marriage equality as that issue confronted New Hampshire 15 years ago. As a local legislator she was able to bring accurate information and experts to her district and host bi-partisan discussions when this issue faced state legislative action.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.