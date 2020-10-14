Vote Gold - JT Dodge
To the Editor:
JT Dodge, the vice-chair of the VT Libertarian Party and a strong leader of No Carbon Tax Vermont, is running as a Libertarian for the Caledonia District seat in the VT State Senate.
Every Vermonter knows how important the environment is to each and every one of us. Our scenery and rural communities drive not only our economy, but they’re the things we build our lives around. The things we enjoy doing and the ways we intend to raise our families depend on the wellbeing of our land. However, we’re observing a strange phenomenon. Young Vermonters are leaving the state in droves, so much so that the state is offering to pay people to move here. The reason? Unreasonable cost of living. If the price of heating fuel and gasoline increase as much as they would under the Carbon Tax that Democrats in Montpelier are pushing for, I don’t know many people who could afford to continue living here. Vermont is so much more than just Chittenden County, but our Democratic legislators would rather pander to where the money lives.
Do not be fooled - the Carbon Tax that has been running around the minds of our legislature is nothing more than another opportunity to bring in revenue for the State. We don’t need it, and we can’t afford it. That’s why I’ll be voting for JT Dodge. He knows that the logistics of the Carbon Tax do not work and he will fight against it while fighting for his constituents.
