Vote Hennessey for State Senate
To the Editor:
I urge you to Vote for Erin Hennessey in her quest to be the next Senator representing District 1.
Erin has served for the past six years as our Representative in Concord. She has worked tirelessly to help improve our North Country. She opposed , and helped defeat, Northern Pass preserving the beauty of our Towns. Serving since 2014, She is Assistant Republican Leader on the Finance Committee and is currently serving as a Legislative Advisor on the very important Governor’s Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery.
Erin will be a real voice for the people in the North Country in Concord.She has visited throughout the area , listening to people’s issues, understanding and helping as she can. Especially important in this period of the Pandemic, assisting with compensation and recovery assistance issues. She does, and will always work for the best for everyone in the District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.