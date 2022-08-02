Vote Joe Benning for Lt. Governor
To the Editor:
Dear Fellow Vermonter,
I am writing to encourage you to vote for Joe Benning as our Republican candidate for Vermont Lt. Governor on Vermont Primary Day on Tuesday, August 9th. Joe Benning has been our Caledonian County Vermont state senator since 2010. In the Vermont legislature Joe has been active in many senate committees and ad hoc committees. He has also been active in many town offices and civic boards and groups, all the while running his trial lawyer office in Lyndonville,
I first met Joe in the late 1970s when he was a student at Lyndon State College (now Northern Vermont University-Lyndon). Joe was working part time for a local radio station selling advertisement and he called on our Lyndonville business. In the 40 plus years since I have known Joe, I have found him to be a solid member of the community who never shies away from offering his time and energy to our community. He has done the same as our state senator. Whether it was serving on our local school board, being our town moderator, serving on various ad hoc committees, and related civic minded endeavors, Joe has been involved. He did this while he practiced law and he and his wife Deb raised a family.
Joe Benning has the qualities that we as Vermonters need more than ever with the divisive political environment that we are experiencing in Vermont. Joe believes, as many of us Vermonters believe, that extremes in politics are not only counterproductive to doing the business of the people, but also very damaging to our Vermont way of life and our Vermont values.
Joe is a conservative who understands the value of civility, of being fiscally responsible, of using common sense to avoid making legislative blunders in the name trying to solve a problem with unrealistic and sometimes unnecessary goals, and of not following the “ready-fire-aim” method that some current Vermont legislators and state bureaucrats are following. Joe is not afraid to express what he believes to be the right course of action in spite of possible political backlash.
Joe also believes that, when necessary, working across the aisle to achieve what is best for Vermonters is not a violation of his supporters, but is rather an obligation to them to achieve results that benefit them as Vermonters.
Whenever I have had a question, concern, or comment about certain Vermont legislative bills, which is often, I have emailed Joe and he always gets back to me in a timely manner and with detailed comments. He has represented his senate district very well. I know he will serve us Vermonters equally well as our next Lt. Governor.
Remember to mark your calendar to vote in the Vermont Primary Election on Tuesday, August 9th. And please make sure we have a strong Republican team in our Vermont executive offices in Montpelier by voting for Joe Benning for Lt. Governor in the August 9th primaries.
Thank you.
Respectfully submitted,
Dave Stahler, Sr.
Lyndon Center, Vt.
