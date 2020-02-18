Vote N0 on Article 40

To the Editor:

Warrant Article 40 asks Littleton voters whether to allow a “sports book retail establishment” in town. Approval does not guarantee the New Hampshire Lottery Commission will place one in Littleton.

The establishment would be, according to Charlie McIntyre, director of the NH Lottery Commission, “the type of place you want to hang out: get food and beer, with windows to place bets.”

One speaker at the deliberative session said we should not overlook a potential source of revenue. Gamblers do not patronize area businesses; they tend to stay in the gambling venue, which typically provides all the necessities to keep gamblers from leaving. All the money lost at the gambling hall (except for food and beer) goes to the state.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.