Vote NO on May 10th
To the Editor:
An Open Letter to Barton Residents
From the Village of Orleans
In a recent letter to Village residents, the Barton Trustees have called out the Orleans employees for putting up signs, visiting homes, and phone calling residents. They are correct. I have been speaking with Barton Village residents, many of whom have asked me my opinion on whether Barton Village should sell Barton Electric. In my three decades of public service, I have always done what I learned from my grandfather, who was once the Orleans Village Manager. I have fought for the people in my community – the residents who live, work, and pay taxes here.
Today I am fighting for the residents of Barton Village to learn the facts. I recommend that if you want the facts, it is important that you ask the Barton trustees these questions directly:
Why did you first approach VEC and not Orleans? Why didn’t you get input from Village and Town residents? Why didn’t you mention the sale to customers in Brownington, Westmore, Irasburg, Charleston, or Sutton? There is no question that the sale will have a large impact on Barton residents and on your neighbors. Why not include the selectboards of the towns that have helped pay for Barton Electric expenses and debt for years?
Ask the Barton Village Trustees why they waited two years to give Orleans an opportunity to put a bid in for Barton Electric? During those two years Orleans was told that the Barton trustees couldn’t share information because Barton was in an exclusive agreement with VEC. It wasn’t until Orleans created a committee to publicly discuss buying Barton Electric that the trustees finally decided to give Orleans a month to put a bid together.
Next, ask the Trustees if it is fair to give Orleans just one month to do the same due diligence that VEC did over two years? There was no way Orleans could put together a meaningful bid in less than a month. It would not be fair or prudent for Orleans to make a purchase offer without having all the information and the time to sort through it. Instead, we put forth a proposal requesting more time. The Barton Village Trustees rejected that proposal.
Barton Village residents have called me, invited me to stop by their homes, to ask straight up if Orleans can put together a bid for Barton Electric if we perform due diligence over a fair period. The answer is: yes, we could and would put together a bid.
We will do this because we know that a sale to Orleans can provide all the same benefits the Barton Village Trustees are excited about - it will get rid of the electric department’s debt, provide additional funds for Village projects, and allow the Village to keep any revenue from its hydro asset. In fact, there would be even more revenue from a sale to Orleans because it would cost the Village about $600,000 less in fees.
Maybe the last question you should ask the Barton Trustees is what does it take to do a good job running a utility? I’ll give them a hint – it takes planning. You plan for every scenario. I wish I could say Orleans Electric is successful because of me, but the truth is it’s successful because we’ve created and executed a solid plan, with a great team of local staff who aren’t afraid of hard work. We have the backup support we need from the Vermont Public Power Supply Authority, which works at a statewide level, and this support lets us keep our decision-making right here in the Northeast Kingdom.
Please vote NO on May 10th, you deserve to explore all the options. But no matter what the result is, you can count on the Village of Orleans to provide support to Barton Village whenever you need it for decades to come. Because that’s what we do in Vermont. We help our neighbors when they need it.
Sincerely,
John Morley, III
Village Manager, Orleans Electric Department
Orleans, Vt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.