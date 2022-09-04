Vote No on Prop 5

I’m writing to let everyone know that if they do not vote no to prop 5/article 22 you will be supporting the state to allow abortion up to the day of birth. I’m sure people that believe in abortion can’t say that killing a 9 month old unborn baby is a realistic choice. Lines have to be drawn. Voting to have extreme measures is wrong no matter how you try to defend the position.
Back in 1973, before all the scientific findings, Roe v.Wade passed because of the rape/incest issues affecting women that were in horrible situations. Never in the mid 20th century would a doctor chosen the baby’s life over the mothers. It just isn’t done.
When I was still in the womb my own mother was hemorrhaging and they were going to deliver me so my mother wouldn’t die. They did get the bleeding under control which was fortunate for me and we both ended up fine.
I am definitely FOR reproductive rights when we use the term correctly. What rights for your reproductive parts means is that you can choose who you sleep with, how you sleep with them, and what birth control you choose to use. It also means that if you are a legal adult over 21 you can choose to get all your reproductive parts taken out. This is where those rights end.
If you decide to copulate with another human and get pregnant.. ie creating a human life.. then you must except that not only should the baby have their rights but that the man also has rights towards his unborn child too.
Congress has now been bringing up situations where if you are pregnant the baby should have all its inalienable rights offered to all citizens as well as being claimed on your taxes, etc.
Please just remember what i said….If you don’t vote NO babies will be exterminated up to the day they can be born…NO EXCEPTIONS….do you really want to be part of that?
