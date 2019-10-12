Vote “NO” on St J School Bond
To the Editor:
You are absolutely correct in recommending that St. Johnsbury voters reject the School Board’s proposed $3 million bond issue. It appears that the school system’s leadership needs an education. It is imperative that all voters rise to the occasion and provide that instruction.
Pete Gummere
St Johnsbury, Vermont
