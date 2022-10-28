Vote No on VSECU Merger
To the Editor:
Are you a member of VSECU (Vermont State Employees Credit Union)? If so, and you have not yet cast your vote on the proposed merger of VSECU with NEFCU (New England Federal Credit Union), then I urge you to do so, and to vote emphatically NO! I have had strong convictions about this proposal since it was announced, but am writing this letter now because St. Johnsbury restauranteur and VSECU board member George Sales (yes, I voted for his election to the board), asks you in his October 26 Cal-Rec LTE to vote to merge the two institutions.
I am a retired VT State employee who joined VSECU some 35 years ago. My opposition to the merger may stem from a sense of nostalgia, the old fashioned, and small is beautiful. Rather than this being just quaint, I argue there is great value in it. My family has never relied heavily on VSECU services, but when my 16 year old son, now 38, was at SJA, he financed his first vehicle with a VSECU loan, a step we recognized would help him establish a good credit rating early on. This kind of member service was a hallmark of quaint little VSECU.
Although being billed as a merger, the proposed deal really isn’t. If approved, VSECU will cease to exist, having been liquidated into some new, larger interstate financial institution. My understanding is that VSECU is a Vermont-chartered credit union, whereas NEFCU is federally chartered. The new credit union will be under federal oversight and an element of Vermont-level / local control will be lost. The new institution will expand its member enrollments to states across the country. New customers will neither know nor appreciate the history of VSECU and its relevance to its current members. Right now, when you elect VSECU board members, they will almost certainly be Vermonters, with Vermont-based interests. They may even be Vermont State employees or locals, like Mr. Sales, and Ben Doyle before him. The pool from which new directors will be chosen will expand beyond Vermont’s borders. Every year, VSECU asks its members to rank their preference among a number of Vermont non-profit community service organizations to be recipients of VSECU grants. As the newly created credit union’s reach expands, the weight of your vote to influence VSECU’s Vermontl charitable giving shrinks. Merger proponents’ argument essentially is that bigger is better. Merger supporters point to the larger pool of resources that will be available through a big interstate financial institution. How much, if at all, this will benefit you personally in services, interest rates and loan availability is a very open question. Just look at how the absorption of so many local VT banks by multinationals has worked out for you. I would argue that bigger is not necessarily better. So I’m voting NO and will take my chances with small and Vermont-based being beautiful.
Respectfully,
Lenny Gerardi
St. Johnsbury, Vt.
