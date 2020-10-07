Vote Strong & Young
To the Editor:
As a voter in local elections, I am seriously puzzled and disturbed by the amount of money being raised and spent by Katherine Sims. Sims has launched a major effort to win a seat representing the little country towns of Albany, Barton, Craftsbury, Greensboro, Sheffield and Wheelock.
Surely raising and spending over $20,000 to capture a House seat in Vermont raises serious questions to more people than just myself. What do her donors hope to gain? Is Sims running to represent our towns or to promote a progressive agenda?
I believe it is time to end the influence of big money over our legislature and elect candidates who stand on solid fiscal principals and not special interests. My votes will go to Vicky Strong and Jeannine Young who understand how to represent our small towns and know how to best strengthen the Vermont economy so that our families can thrive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.