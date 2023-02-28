Vote Talcott for Profile School Board
To the Editor:
Updated: February 28, 2023 @ 3:28 pm
To the Editor:
I am running for a three year position for the Town of Bethlehem on the Profile School Board this March 16th at the annual Profile meeting.
Over the past decade, I have held numerous roles in education, from middle school teacher to Assistant Principal to now working for an education nonprofit, where I work alongside school districts to increase high quality literacy instruction for all students. I am also currently a committee member for Bethlehem Cares, a direct assistance program for Bethlehem residents, and was part of the group of volunteers working to expand food access through Bethlehem’s Little Free Pantry. Most importantly, I’m a parent to a 3.5 year old who will one day be a future Profile student!
My professional background, along with my experience as a parent, have led me to deeply care about education and the young people in our community. I hope as a school board member that the school community feels listened to, that information is as transparent as possible, and that I can continue to support Profile to thrive as a joyful place where every single person feels accepted, cared for, and successful.
I ask that you come out and vote for myself on March 16th at 7pm at Profile School. If you are unable to attend, please reach out to k.watson@sau35.org for an absentee ballot.
Thank you!
Erin Talcott
Bethlehem, N. H.
