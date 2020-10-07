Vote to Reelect Benning
To the Editor:
Senator Benning has been an instrumental voice representing the Northeast Kingdom for the past 10 years. Throughout his tenure, Benning has served in powerful positions and currently is the Minority leader, chair of the ethics and intuitions committees.
Right now, the Northeast Kingdom needs to continue having a powerful voice to counter Burlington’s influence on the western side of the state. Throughout the past two years, Mr. Benning has done this by his voting record of recently not voting for an upholding the Governors veto of the Global Warming Solutions Act, where he has proved that he’ll continue being a partner for Phil Scott. Furthermore, Senator Benning has been a protector of small businesses and has worked for the people. In S.40, he voted no on, which pertains to raising the minimum wage to $15, where in a state such as Vermont that wants to attract small businesses. A $15 minimum wage would discourage because of the spending employers would have to make in regards to paying them $15 an hour. Expanding upon being a protector of the people through voting no on H.911, which wanted to raise Property taxes, and the bill wanted to raise $33.4 million in property taxes all for funding unnecessary spending, where Senator Benning voted no for the right reason.
Finally, I had the opportunity to listen to Senator Benning and Lieutenant Governor Candidate Scott Milne, who will both work the best in Montpelier by continuing and adding another partner for Phil Scott. Please, vote for Benning!
