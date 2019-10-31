Vote Yes for School Bond
To the Editor:
Twenty years ago the citizens of St. Johnsbury wisely voted for a school bond to consolidate the public elementary school system (from 5 buildings to 1!). It did raise taxes some, but in the long run we’ve saved much money and have a K-8 facility that is heavily used by the public for much more than classrooms, as it should be.
On Nov. 5th, the residents of St. J. are being asked to vote in support of a bond to fund some important changes to the school. The two principal costs in the bond are for building changes to improve security and for construction of a biomass heating system.
I was a member of the building committee 20 years ago when plans were laid to redesign the middle school into a complete K-8 facility. I believe the results were fantastic-creating a modern and unique school that children enjoy learning in and the town is proud of. It’s a real asset to this town. I was concerned about the proposed changes to the entrance for security reasons, but Black River Design has once again created an adaptation to the building that will serve the purpose and also maintain the integrity and uniqueness of the original design. You can see a color floor plan of the proposed changes at the front entrance of the school.
As for heating, pipes were laid 20 years ago for a biomass heating system, which wasn’t funded then. But now biomass systems are much more efficient and versatile-using both chips and pellets, so the installation of this new proposed unit will be even more efficient than ever and provide business to local loggers. And since it’s been 20 years, some original heating units, fans and motors are breaking down, so it would be cheaper to replace them now than wait for an emergency.
Please consider voting yes in favor of this bond, for the safety and well-being of school children, teachers and all citizens who enjoy the school. It would be great if we had wealthy supporters to food the bill, but being a public school, it is the responsibility of all taxpayers to fund institutions that serve the public good. This is a chance to make the changes while the economy is good and costs are lower. So please vote yes, and vote early at the town clerk’s office!
Lynn Wurzburg
St. Johnsbury, Vt.
