Vote Yes In Littleton
To the Editor:
Today (Friday, Jan. 7) at the Littleton Public Works Department, there is a Special Town Meeting vote with just one article on it: To continue with ongoing success of the River District and purchase the Murro Property with no additional cost to the taxpayer.
Although funds have already been raised through grants, donations, and previously approved warrant articles, through a legal technicality we are forced to go to you the voters one more time to finally purchase this property. By voting YES on this article, you will allow the Town to raise and expend funds for a portion of this purchase, which the proceeds will then be reimbursed to the Town from a reimbursement grant we have already been awarded.
Please vote yes on Friday, January 7th at the Littleton Public Works Building from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. to support · important article.
Chad Stearns
Littleton, N.H.
