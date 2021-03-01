Vote Yes on 42 & 44
To the Editor:
I would like to thank those Littleton residents who have recognized the fact that our precious green spaces need to be protected from dangerous, irresponsible development projects.
At Town Meeting on March 9th, you will have the opportunity to protect the Ammonoosuc River and the Littleton River District from a 2nd landfill UPSTREAM of Littleton by voting YES on warrant article #42. You will also have the opportunity to protect and preserve the Eaton parcel by voting YES on warrant article #44, thereby creating a 102-acre town forest for all to continue to enjoy in perpetuity.
God isn’t making any more green spaces, you know? As we saw with last year’s dangerous battery park development proposal, we as a community must be vigilant going forward to preserve and protect our most precious natural resources and environment. Both of which are vital not only to our tourism industry, but our health as well.
Business development is certainly welcome in the North Country, but it must be compatible with that which makes our region so special to all who live and vacation here. I would encourage all Littleton residents to keep that in mind and please, VOTE YES on #42 and #44 on March 9th! Future generations will thank you, as do I.
Thank You!
Jon Swan
Dalton, N. H.
Founder, Save Forest Lake
#StopNorthernTrash!
