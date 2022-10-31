Vote Yes on Proposal 5

I’m writing to you to urge you to vote yes on Proposal Five in the election on November 8th. This proposal would protect reproductive freedom — for ourselves, our neighbors, and future generations of Vermonters. We should all be free to lead the lives we want. Our reproductive decisions are ours to make — no matter who we are, where we live, or the amount of money we have — without interference from politicians. This freedom is central to liberty, dignity, and equality, and it needs our protection.
To become a parent, I went through two and a half years of infertility treatments. It was a relentless process that ultimately yielded immeasurable joy. However, this experience solidified my belief that everyone deserves the right to make autonomous decisions about their body. It made clear to me on a visceral level that whether to become pregnant, whether to stay pregnant, should be a decision guided by a patient’s health and well being, not a politician’s beliefs. Pregnancy and birth are intense, consuming experiences; they are not neutral in a person’s life. No pregnancy is a guarantee that parent and child will emerge unscathed, and the heartbreaking decisions that can arise in those situations should be made with our families, medical providers, and faith leaders. Each of us, all of us should be able to make our own reproductive decisions that affect our lives, our bodies, and our futures.
Reproductive freedom is a Vermont value, strongly supported in all four corners of our state, and should be clearly protected by our constitution. Please join me in voting yes on Proposal 5 this Election Day.
