Voting (Absentee or in Person) – Our Right, Our Responsibility
To the Editor:
I have always enjoyed voting in person. It is wonderful to see familiar faces, say hello to neighbors, and actively participate in our democracy. I also like the “I voted” sticker! This year, I am going to submit an absentee ballot for the first time in my life. I am concerned about the Coronavirus and am trying to be mindful of physical distancing.
Voting rights have been hard won in this country, especially for women and people of color. In 1920 the 19thamendment granted women the right to vote and even as recent as 1965, the Voting Rights Act, was passed to protect the right to vote for African Americans. This was later amended to also protect non-English speaking American citizens. Voting is our responsibility and an act of civic participation. John Lewis told us last June 2019, “The Vote is precious. It is almost sacred.” Sometimes it might feel like our vote does not count. It does. In northern New Hampshire, every single individual vote makes a real difference. It is an essential way to participate in our democracy and stand up for our beliefs for the community, state and country.
Though I’ve never cast an absentee ballot before, I trust in the people and process. There are some common myths about absentee voting. One myth is that this is new option. Another frequently recited myth is that absentee voting gives one party or another an advantage. Neither of these myths are true.
