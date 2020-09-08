Voting for Character
To the Editor:
Elections are not just about issues. They are about people. The Founding Fathers understood the difference. Unfortunately, a sufficient minority of the voters missed the point in 2016 and allowed the Electoral College to put a spoiled middle-schooler in the Oval Office. Making the same mistake in 2020 means agreeing that fallen heroes are losers; that Vietnam vets are suckers; that it is okay to grab women indecently; and that lies are just alternative facts. It also means rank incompetence is preferable to principled leadership.
I am not a reliably partisan voter and often have split the ticket. Not this time. The Republican Party is owned and operated by Donald Trump, and like all his enterprises, it is morally and intellectually bankrupt. In November, we have a chance to make America decent again. I hope we will.
Ambassador (Ret.) David M. Robinson
