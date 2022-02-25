Voting Guide For Kingdom East

Town Meeting Day is on Tuesday and there is a solid list of candidates on the ballot!
School board is a nonpartisan election. It’s incredibly hard work. It takes a commitment to work together for the best interests of our schools and communities.
Though board members come with different experiences and viewpoints (which is the very strength of a board!), it used to go without saying that people ran for these positions because they share a unifying value that education is a public good to protect and strengthen.
That educators and administrators should be supported to do their critically needed jobs, rather than attacked.
And that-above all-students should be affirmed and supported in their learning to reach their highest potential.
Sadly this isn’t the case with everyone on the ballot.
The slate of candidates listed below-including Kelley Hever as a write in!- may not always vote the same way. But I am confident that they will have the best interests of our educators, schools, communities, and kids at heart and I hope you will support them.
Because the school board serves all KESD residents, you will be able to vote for school directors from all towns.
