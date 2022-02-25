Voting Guide For Kingdom East

To the Editor:

Dear Kingdom East School District Residents,

Town Meeting Day is on Tuesday and there is a solid list of candidates on the ballot!

School board is a nonpartisan election. It’s incredibly hard work. It takes a commitment to work together for the best interests of our schools and communities.

Though board members come with different experiences and viewpoints (which is the very strength of a board!), it used to go without saying that people ran for these positions because they share a unifying value that education is a public good to protect and strengthen.

That educators and administrators should be supported to do their critically needed jobs, rather than attacked.

And that-above all-students should be affirmed and supported in their learning to reach their highest potential.

Sadly this isn’t the case with everyone on the ballot.

The slate of candidates listed below-including Kelley Hever as a write in!- may not always vote the same way. But I am confident that they will have the best interests of our educators, schools, communities, and kids at heart and I hope you will support them.

Because the school board serves all KESD residents, you will be able to vote for school directors from all towns.

· To find your town polling locations and hours visit: https://tinyurl.com/pollingKESD

· To register to vote visit: https://tinyurl.com/registerKESD

Lyndon: Write-in Kelley Hever and vote for Lindsay Carpenter

Burke: Alyssa May

Concord: Julie Gist

Newark: Lila Leonard

Sheffield: Biff Mahoney

Sutton: Jessica Williams

This Town Meeting Day, please vote for candidates who are willing to work together for the good of our schools, communities, and kids!

Sincerely,

Kate Larose (parent of a KESD student),

Newark, Vt.

