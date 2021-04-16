Voting Records
To the Editor:
How your State Reps voted Apr. 8
HB334, allowing law-abiding persons to carry a loaded firearm on an OHRV or snowmobile. Passed.
85% of Democrats voted to Kill: Egan, Timothy (D, Sugar Hill) Pass; Massimilla, Linda (D, Littleton) Kill.
99% of Republicans voted to Pass: Depalma IV, Joseph (R, Littleton) Pass; Simon, Matthew (R, Littleton) Pass.
HB278, requiring schools with unused space to make it available to approved charter school students. Passed.
100% of Democrats voted to Kill: Egan, Timothy (D, Sugar Hill) Kill; Massimilla, Linda (D, Littleton) Kill.
93% of Republicans voted to Pass: Depalma IV, Joseph (R, Littleton) Pass; Simon, Matthew (R, Littleton) Pass.
HB319, requiring students in the university and community college systems of New Hampshire to pass the US civics naturalization test. Passed.
96% of Democrats voted to Kill: Egan, Timothy (D, Sugar Hill) Pass; Massimilla, Linda (D, Littleton) Kill.
90% of Republicans voted to Pass: Depalma IV, Joseph (R, Littleton) Pass; Simon, Matthew (R, Littleton) Pass.
HB388, expanding the choice of school options in an educational hardship to private schools and not just public schools. Passed.
98% of Democrats voted to Kill; Egan, Timothy (D, Sugar Hill) Kill; Massimilla, Linda (D, Littleton) Kill.
97% of Republicans voted to Pass: Depalma IV, Joseph (R, Littleton) Pass; Simon, Matthew (R, Littleton) Pass.
HB285, improving voter checklists to remove people who have moved or died. Passed.
99% of Democrats voted to Kill: Egan, Timothy (D, Sugar Hill) Kill; Massimilla, Linda (D, Littleton) Kill.
99% of Republicans voted to Pass: Depalma IV, Joseph (R, Littleton) Pass; Simon, Matthew (R, Littleton) Pass.
HB292, requiring the same level of identity for absentee ballot requests as all other voting. Passed.
100% of Democrats voted to Kill: Egan, Timothy (D, Sugar Hill) Kill; Massimilla, Linda (D, Littleton) Kill.
98% of Republicans voted to Pass: Depalma IV, Joseph (R, Littleton) Pass; Simon, Matthew (R, Littleton) Pass.
HB402, requiring a two-thirds vote of the legislature for the taking of property in a declared emergency. Did not pass.
99% of Democrats voted to Kill: Egan, Timothy (D, Sugar Hill) Kill; Massimilla, Linda (D, Littleton) Kill.
92% of Republicans voted to Pass: Depalma IV, Joseph (R, Littleton) Pass; Simon, Matthew (R, Littleton) Pass.
Nick De Mayo, M. Ed.
Sugar Hill, N. H.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.