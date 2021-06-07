Voting Records
To the Editor:
How your local northern Grafton County representatives voted in Concord, June 3rd & 4th.
In a variety of important areas affecting the rights and pocket books of individual New Hampshire taxpayers and residents to intrusion in education and business issues, local northern Grafton County representatives voted along party lines with Democrats voting for higher taxes, for gun control, for less privacy for students and their families, and for more government regulation of businesses.
SB52, Requiring a super-majority vote to override a property tax cap via city charter exclusions or ordinances. Passed.
99% of Democrats voted to Kill: Egan, Timothy (D, Sugar Hill) Kill; Massimilla, Linda (D, Littleton) Kill.
97% of Republicans voted to Pass: Depalma IV, Joseph (R, Littleton) Absent; Simon, Matthew (R, Littleton) Pass.
SB102, Shifting property taxes from some property owners to other owners. Passed.
99% of Democrats voted to Pass: Egan, Timothy (D, Sugar Hill) Pass; Massimilla, Linda (D, Littleton) Pass.
82% of Republicans voted to Kill: Depalma IV, Joseph (R, Littleton) Absent; Simon, Matthew (R, Littleton) Kill.
SB141, Making it faster for law-abiding citizens to obtain approval from a background check. Passed.
96% of Democrats voted to Kill: Egan, Timothy (D, Sugar Hill) Kill; Massimilla, Linda (D, Littleton) Kill.
94% of Republicans voted to Pass: Depalma IV, Joseph (R, Littleton) Pass; Simon, Matthew (R, Littleton) Pass.
SB154, Prohibiting the state from enforcing any federal statute, regulation, or Presidential Executive Order that restricts or regulates the right of the people to keep and bear arms. Passed.
98% of Democrats voted to Kill: Egan, Timothy (D, Sugar Hill) Kill; Massimilla, Linda (D, Littleton) Kill.
98% of Republicans voted to Pass: Depalma IV, Joseph (R, Littleton) Pass; Simon, Matthew (R, Littleton) Pass.
SB147, Removing a privacy-invading requirement for students’ families to complete a Federal application for financial aid as a condition for graduation. Passed.
96% of Democrats voted to Kill: Egan, Timothy (D, Sugar Hill) Kill; Massimilla, Linda (D, Littleton) Kill.
98% of Republicans voted to Pass: Depalma IV, Joseph (R, Littleton) Pass; Simon, Matthew (R, Littleton) Pass.
SB61, Giving private sector employees the same right as public employees to join or not join a union. Did not pass.
99% of Democrats voted to Kill: Egan, Timothy (D, Sugar Hill) Kill; Massimilla, Linda (D, Littleton) Kill.
89% of Republicans voted to Pass: Depalma IV, Joseph (R, Littleton) Kill; Simon, Matthew (R, Littleton) Pass.
SB86, Preferring individual and free market planning to government planning. Passed.
95% of Democrats voted to Kill: Egan, Timothy (D, Sugar Hill) Kill; Massimilla, Linda (D, Littleton) Kill.
100% of Republicans voted to Pass: Depalma IV, Joseph (R, Littleton) Absent; Simon, Matthew (R, Littleton) Pass.
Nick De Mayo
Sugar Hill, N. H.
