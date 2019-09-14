VSC Board Needs to Pay Attention
To the Editor:
It’s pretty elitist to post crucial information on a website and then expect everyone to just know it’s there, make them search for it, and then throw up one’s hands at public lack of knowledge. “It’s on the website,” is not enough. It’s elitist to profess surprise when confronted with lack of transparency about big actions affecting a community. It’s elitist to consult only within one’s topic bubble for solutions that affect a community the size of Delaware (the NEK), and to rush through solutions without adequate explanation, intake of information, or consideration of impact. It’s elitist and not transparent to schedule one meeting in a community, without adequate, wide-spread warning, during the shank of the day when many people cannot attend. It’s elitist to take action without representation from the communities affected.
Yet that is what is happening with plans for and about NVU-Lyndon. I think we all recognize that things need to change. The assumption that the community is not interested in or cannot understand the impact of accreditation standards, waning budgets, legacy costs, union considerations, demographic changes – that’s a false assumption. Oh how I wish we had all pushed back on the accreditation agency on the Lyndon name change. Millions of invested dollars in marketing and loyalty – gone.
In its late August 2019 article on the proposed strategic plan, VT Digger quotes the planning chair. “Two months into the process, Mike Pieciak…said there appeared to be hardly any disagreement from stakeholders across the system about the challenges at play for the colleges. A white paper written by VSC Chancellor Jeb Spaulding outlining the system’s stressors – from declining enrollments and chronic underfunding to competition from online-degree programs – was only lightly revised…’We almost breezed by those to get to: What are we going to do about it?” Pieciak said.’”
Um, there’s a problem here.
I was proud of the turnout, behavior and ideas generated by Thursday’s standing-room only crowd at Lyndon. After sitting through a case based on some cherry-picked statistics, the NVU-Lyndon campus and its wider community beseeched the three-person VSC board representatives to work WITH this community, not TO or even FOR us. Alas, so much time has been wasted churning over ideas and solutions that were not distributed or requested from a wider audience. The Chancellor says the board has 200 ideas of how to prevent Lyndon’s closure and keep it vibrant. Well, let’s see them. Let’s at least see them.
Some faculty assert that present on-line courses do not have the integrity of having Vermont-based instructors, that on-line financing is detracting from land-based student experiences, etc. From yesterday’s meeting, it appears that the on-line classes, and course changes brought on by NVU consolidations have been DE-stabilizing for many students and the College. There is tremendous distrust in the infrastructure of this endeavor and the process with which it has been manifested. Can we have some clarity? Can we try to re-establish trust?
Lyndon has always been vulnerable. I charge the Trustee board with bias on this point. I charge them with lack of transparency and lack of board diversity and representation from affected communities.
We can all appreciate that this has required hard work and that tough decisions are ahead. I cannot fathom how we lost our representation on this important board, especially at this vulnerable time. The larger community really needs to resist the hollowing out of this under-rated and under-appreciated educational institution. We better pay attention. Push. Back.
Barbara Morrow
Sutton, Vermont
