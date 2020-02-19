Vt. Senators Combat Climate Change
To the Editor:
S. 311 represents a critical effort on the part of Vermont State Senator Anthony Pollina and 13 other Senate co-sponsors to create a funding mechanism to help our state do its part and lead the way towards addressing the irreversible effects of rapidly escalating climate change. Senator Pollina’s bill will create a Vermont Green New Deal Fund to support energy conservation programs such as weatherization, thermal efficiency, renewable heating systems, public transportation and use of electric vehicles.
One of its’ many forward looking features is inclusion of two members of the Vermont Youth Climate Caucus on its’ 12 member board. These young leaders and their generation will be inheriting the extreme challenges associated with rapidly rising temperatures that are already placing grave strains on our ability to maintain ecological sustainability and fiscal stability, particularly in the coming decades.
Here in the northeastern United States we are seeing temperatures rising at a much faster rate than in any other part of the nation. Accompanied by what scientists inform us will be increasingly dry conditions we must act now to fend off greatly increased likelihoods of wildfires, droughts and eventually food scarcity and chaos. These nightmares will begin taking place here in our own towns and neighborhoods if we continue to dismiss this as “someone else’s problem far away” rather than taking our medicine right now as directed by the work of State Senate visionaries such as Vermont Progressive Party Chairman Senator Anthony Pollina and so many of his senate colleagues.
