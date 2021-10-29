Vt. Teacher of the Year
To the Editor:
2022’s Vermont State Teacher of the year is Karen (Edwards) McCalla. The official presentation occurred on October 18th at her school, Mill River School in Clarendon, Vt. Karen grew up in Lyndonville, Vt. and graduated from Lyndon Institute as the Valedictorian of her class. I find it distressing that I need to enter this as a Letter to the Editor because there has been no press on this news of local interest.
Donna Edwards
Lyndonville, Vt.
Publisher’s Note: We apologize for missing this. Thanks for bringing it to our attention so we can follow up on this tremendous accomplishment.
