Waiting For Tomorrow, Lining Today

Several years ago, before he died of cancer, my older brother sent me a huge box of old letters. They were all the letters his father, a doctor and an officer in WWII, had written to our mother. He and my older sister were our mother’s “before the war” family, and my younger sister and I were her “after the war” family.
Until recently, I had not been able to face the trove of ancient letters, and they stayed in their box in the basement. With the quiet and solitude of the pandemic, I decided to take the plunge. The letters begin in early 1943. He is in North Africa, living in a tent with two other men. Not much is happening and they are bored and missing home. Sometimes, he is on “sick call,” or soldiers have accidents, but there seems to be no ”action”—only waiting. They know they will be moving soon, but don’t know where or when. Meanwhile, there are distractions—movies, trips to town, buying souvenirs, church services, swimming on the beaches, and observing the strange and unfamiliar Arab culture.
By the fall of 1943 he is in Italy. At first they live in tents, but move to a safer dugout, as shells and mortars land in camp. He is frequently busy and exhausted, meaning, I assume, there are casualties. He doesn’t go into any detail about this in the letters. As they come closer to Christmas, he is more homesick and lonely. His mother sends a homemade fruitcake (yes, a fruitcake) and he is saving it to eat on Christmas Day, with coffee, if they can get it. He hopes he will be home for a real Christmas in 1944. He won’t be.
