Wake Up!
To the Editor:
Thank You, thank you Phyllis Donovan. Her 5/26 LTE states in print what many of us have been thinking/fearing.
The past, twice impeached, dishonored president had been pushing doubt about the validity of our elections since he first ran against Hilary. Even though she won the popular vote we took our electoral college loss and gritted our teeth for four years. Trump, then again, pushed the big lie well before the 2020 election. He NO DOUBT was the cause of the January insurrection. But to our national shame the ensuing debacle [ state election suppression laws, perverted state audits, filibuster of the bipartisan bill to find the truth of 1/6] continues.
The GOP says it wants to move forward – but not enough to stop the state recounts [many of which had already be recounted 3 times. ] This tragic situation would not have been possible and continue to flourish if not for the morally depraved politicians, cable news and facebook.
Today’s polls reveal 63% of republicans believe the BIG LIE. Shamefully 73% of Trump supporters say he is NOT to blame for the Capital Hill attack. How willfully blind can some folks continue to be? Some folks in congress have the ethics of a mafia car bomber, they LIE with impunity, even when video documents their betrayal to the truth. Outright lies and false conspiracy theories still flourish on the internet.
Some cable news stations continue to spew all manner of falsehoods. Today on Fox [I usually catch 10 minutes or so a couple of times a day to monitor what garbage they are pushing] a talking head stated as fact that Biden plans to raise taxes on a family earning $70,000 a year. LIAR Biden has stated on multiple occasions that he will not raise taxes on those making under $400,000 a year.
The last months of national shame and the systematic dismantling of our democracy enough. Can’t you see our very democracy is in peril. JUST STOP . STOP LYING, STOP BELIEVING THE FALSEHOODS Please resist the poison you are fed in a unrelenting deluge.
Respectfully,
Linda Cacopardo
Sheffield, Vt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.