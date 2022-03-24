Wake Up And Educate Yourself
To the Editor:
A few weeks ago, I saw a letter to the editor saying, “wake up.” I agree people need to wake up and educate themselves on reality and the facts. I am a retired truck driver with 24 years and about two million miles behind the wheel. The last 7 years was hauling solid waste. I hauled waste into North Country Environmental Services (NCES), not as an employee of Casella, for MBI.
First topic I would like to address is the misconception that drivers will take what ever route is the shortest. This has been thrown around to stir up emotions in Littleton and Bethlehem. Truck drivers haul their loads on prescribed routes dictated by their company or the customer. As a driver if you go out of that prescribed route it could mean loss of employment. If the prescribed route is set by the customer, then the company could lose that customer. Casella has said the prescribed route, from the north, will be down Interstate 91 to 93 to Route 302 to Route 3. A driver will follow that prescribed route or put their job on the line. I have witnessed firsthand Casella putting a driver in the penalty box for violating their rules, me being one. The penalty box is an area for the driver to sit until Casella feels it’s time to unload them. Most drivers are paid by the load, so sitting waiting could cost them a load or money. I have also seen fully loaded trucks asked to leave and never return for multiple offences. Trucks coming from the south would never touch Route 302 in Bethlehem. The commonsense route is straight up Route 3, through Twin Mountain. When NCES closes and the waste must be sent to Carberry, if they’ll take it, the traffic will still be running Routes 302 and 3. Matter of fact, right now, any long haulers going through Bethlehem are on their up to Carberry or another facility, not to NCES.
Secondly, I saw a post that one of the candidates for select board in Whitefield saying that a particular trash truck she didn’t want to come through Whitefield. The picture she posted was of a roll off truck. This truck would be one of the 100 vehicles Casella has said could be going into the new landfill. Being a roll off truck, it could have been hauling the demo from the Allard block project. It also could have been from one of the local businesses. This is something that needs to be understood; the 100 trucks going into the new landfill aren’t all tractor trailers. It is the total traffic in the gate, throughout the course of a day; your local trash hauler included, also your local resident or contractor. Save Forest Lake has stated that there will be 1,800 tons of waste going into the new landfill and 100 loaded tractor trailers taking it in. A loaded tractor trailer holds on average 25 tons, even their numbers don’t add up. The 1,800-ton average includes the local trash haulers Presby, Whiting, Waynos, WM as well as the Casella local trash trucks. It also includes residents dropping off their household waste. It is total transactions. If you put your trash out by the street for pick up, where does it go, most people don’t know. I take my trash to the transfer station in Whitefield and to my knowledge it goes to Carberry from there.
Thank you for your time.
David Leonard
Whitefield, N.H.
