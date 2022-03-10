Wake Up Littleton!

Wake up! Recently, NHDOT sent a letter to Casella Waste Systems, regarding their driveway permit application for their proposed landfill development at Douglas Drive, in Bethlehem and Dalton, on RT116. In that letter, they basically told Casella that DOT felt that most truck drivers, coming from or to the proposed dump at Douglas Drive, would take the shortest, most direct route, which would be thru Littleton! Can you imagine 100 heavy-duty trash haulers and MBI tractor trailers, rolling thru downtown Littleton, each way, Monday-Saturday?! (Yes, Casella intends to operate the dump from 7 a.m. - 4 p.m on Saturdays, per their solid waste permit application). Imagine tourists dodging those dirty MBI tractor-trailers, all day long on Saturdays, as they try to shop in downtown Littleton!
The landfill being proposed by Casella, next to Forest Lake, is not needed, as NH has plenty of existing landfill capacity, once NCES in Bethlehem closes, especially for NH-generated waste. This new landfill seeks permitting for 468,000 tons of trash, per year. That is approximately 30% more than NCES yearly averages, which means a significant increase in out-of-state trash! Join the effort to stop this madness! Visit www.SaveForestLake.com and www.NorthCountryABC.org for more information and to get involved. Together, we must protect and preserve that which makes the North Country and the Town of Littleton such a wonderful place to live, visit, and recreate.
