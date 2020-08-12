Wake up, people!

To the Editor:

The truth of God has been hidden from you. You’re sleeping, and the dreams you’re having are from the evil one. Emotion driven—all a lullaby from Satan. Each of you, free-falling without a parachute. Nothing to prevent your crash—it comes with your last breath.

God’s love for you is intense, patient, blocked from you by your freedom to choose. Choosing the world and self over the Word and God. God will continue to beckon. He will send His servants to grab and shake you awake, or reveal Himself in the beauty and wonder of His creation.

The lullaby continues to play, worldly draws return and so far the truth remains out of consciousness.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.