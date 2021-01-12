Walk Away
To the Editor:
Minds overcome by the passion of ignorance. This is each person’s challenge in life, to avoid weak mindedness, and instead develop a clear mind, something akin to the experience of lucid dreaming.
What happened on January 6th in DC was an example not of clear-minded patriotism, but instead was an example of each person being possessed by a demon of ignorance. Ignorance has always been the enemy, and yes, the rioters are traitors to the country, but more importantly they and their sympathizers have betrayed themselves, and there is no escape from yourself. This will take some time to sink in, but in the end, left alone in death, each of us faces ourselves in ignorance or truth. Some take a hint at some point in life and don’t wait until they die to “see the light”, but for many their ignorant acts haunt them even into death. There is no escape.
The rioter who killed a Capital cop knows who he is, and he is cursed, and for the rest of his life and into death he will pay for this murder, even if never caught and jailed. Take a hint, say you’re sorry now, walk away from the ignorant mob and turn off the dark voices that keep you going round and round like a lump of shit swirling in a toilet. You’ll be glad you did.
