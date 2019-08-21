Walk to End Alzheimer’s
To The Editor:
The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. I will be joining participants of all ages in the fight against the disease at the Walk to End Alzheimer’s on September 8, 2019, at the St. Johnsbury Welcome Center in St. Johnsbury.
According to the Alzheimer’s Association, there are almost 6 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s disease. In addition, more than 16 million Americans provide unpaid care for people with Alzheimer’s or other dementias. Alzheimer’s is a growing health crisis and currently has no cure.
This is my second year as chairperson for the Northeast Kingdom Walk. I became involved three years ago after watching my Mother battle the disease for ten years. She ultimately lost her fight a year and a half ago. I miss her terribly and I support this cause to honor her as well as to fight to find a cure, to end the suffering and the heartache that this disease causes….both the person it affects as well as family members and caregivers.
And while Alzheimer’s disease is relentless, so are we.
I invite anyone who is interested to join me on September 8th. The money raised will help fund care, support and research to combat this devastating disease. Participants can join a team, register to walk as an individual or sign up to volunteer the day of the walk at www.alz.org/walk.
Sincerely,
Nancy Poulos
St. Johnsbury, Vermont
