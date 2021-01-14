Want to do the Best I Can
To the Editor:
Well, the good news is that I only have about 299 more votes to go before the end of this legislative session. I can only hope that at least a bunch of these votes coincide with your wishes and ideals.
I was encouraged to adhere to the 3 C’s; Constituents, Conscience, Caucus. All the people who have taken the time to reach out to me with their thoughts, I listened to when deciding about the Resolution to fire President Trump. I encourage more constituent conversation in the future. You see, if the 3 c’s don’t all line up, someone is going to be disappointed.
I will not tolerate name calling and hate mail. That’s called bullying. That’s what Trump does. Don’t be a Trump. Practice what you preach. Healing a nation requires kindness, compassion, understand, tolerance, communication, respect and there are probably a few more words that fit here.
