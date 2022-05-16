Wanting to Suck You Dry!

Margaret Thatcher once said, “whatever international action we agree upon to deal with environmental problems, we must enable all economies to grow and develop”. However, Rep. Campbell believes otherwise. As the reality has sunk in for Vermonters.
Through higher inflation, higher fuel prices and higher food prices, we have a legislator that is out of touch. Rep. Campbell wants to take more from you with adding carbon taxes and fees to your home heating oil. Granted preserving the climate is a good idea but starving Vermonters pockets is not the solution.
We Vermonters need to provide and live without being suffocated by overbearing and overtaxing legislation. It seems that our own Rep. Cambell has and likes promoting this legislation. Rep. Campbell proudly voted for the Clean Heat Standard (H.715). After that he cast his vote to overthrow the Governor’s Veto. If the CHS had passed, it would have added an uncapped “Mystery Tax” to our heating oil bills. A “Mystery Tax” is really a Carbon Tax in disguise. The legislation was trying to pass this bill before they knew what it would cost Vermonters. Sounds familiar. Instead of taxing Vermonters whose Median Income as of 2020 was $32,959 and that number is worse for St. Johnsbury at $27,834, it would be better to suspend the State’s fuel tax. I liken Rep. Campbell to California Governor Gavin Newsom. Both are out of touch Patricians who don’t understand their constituent’s pain.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.