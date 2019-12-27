Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
In reponse to the several recent letters about the Warming Center at the UCC church on Main Street, I am compelled to add my opinion.
The UCC Church is a Christian organization attempting to follow the teachings of Christ whose compassion for the poor and hungry is an unmistakable tenet of his ministry. Who among us speaks with more authority than Christ? This country identifies itself with Christianity!
To those opposing the operation of this center whose purpose is to alleviate the hardship of the homeless, that is the poor and deprived, and who refer to them as “those people” are simply out of line with the above paragraph. Objection to this humanitarian mission can only come from self-absorption….which I can understand. Let me tell you why.
