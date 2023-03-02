Warrant Article to Remove Haverhill’s Town Manager
To the Editor:
There will be a warrant article that will come before the voters at the annual town meeting to remove Haverhill’s Town Manager, Brigitte Codling. For the sake of our Town, please attend the Town Meeting on Saturday March 18th at 1:00pm and vote NO on this this article. Read on!
I have observed Brigitte’s performance over the past four years and can unequivocally say, Brigitte is a workaholic who has promoted, supported, fought for, and improved our town in a multitude of ways. Notice that I said our “town.” She does not favor any one area of town over the others. The movement to remove her is led by a handful of people who live in Woodsville. She did not create their problems- they created their own, and got caught. She is a mover and a shaker, not just another “good old boy.” Her array of accomplishments is impressive, including obtaining nearly $2,000,000 in grants over the past few years, for a variety of things our town has desperately needed, at no cost to taxpayers. She has done this, with grit and grace, even though she has been subjected to threats, insults, negativity, and disparaging remarks that have been unmentionably vulgar.
It is doubtful that the vast majority of residents are familiar with the positive things that she has done. This is due to a couple of things. First, is apathy on the part of most citizens who choose not to become involved and/or choose not to stay informed. Second, is due to the attempt by the current Selectboard to muzzle her. At this point, our Town Manager is simply not allowed to openly communicate with residents any more. Transparency is clearly no longer valued or supported by this board. This current Selectboard even went so far as to try and put through a “public relations policy”, but luckily they were thwarted by RSA 98-E (a State Statute), which gives public employees the right to speak and voice their opinions; and by the press who came out in protest against the board’s proposed “public relations policy” stating it would limit free speech as well as limit public access to the inner workings of local government.
Our Selectboard has done everything possible to intimidate the Town Manager into conforming to their “position” on nearly everything. This Woodsville controlled board even restricts and controls what is placed on the Town’s Official Facebook page. They have demanded that posts be removed from Facebook if they appear to “point fingers” at the Woodsville District; and they have even stated that nothing can be provided to the public unless it has been approved by the Selectboard first. So, it is no wonder that most citizens are unaware of the Selectboard’s activities, or what Brigitte has accomplished.
We are very lucky to have such a dedicated and capable public servant at the helm. There is an old saying that you never appreciate what you have until you lose it, and if our Town Manager leaves us, we will understand that quip all too well. In addition, should the current Selectboard do something stupid, like firing our Town Manager out of spite, it will cost Haverhill taxpayers major money that could easily reach seven figures, in addition to legal fees.
Let’s look at some of the things that she has done for the Town over the past four years:
· Acquired a $1,000,000 grant for broadband to bring internet to residents that don’t have any.
· Secured a quality contractor to build that broadband network to residents without it.
· Mitigated resident issues and property liability claims caused by the past road agent.
· Ensured that FEMA funding for the Clark Pond Road bridge was not lost, and got the bridge built.
· Ensured that funding for a Warm Zone grant was not lost due to a lack of reporting by the past Health Officer.
· Overhauled the highway budget, eliminating waste, and putting tax dollars to better use.
· Found that the Town was losing nearly $65,000 a year on the Woodsville District’s pool.
· Overhauled business processes to ensure that residents are receiving the services they deserve.
· Refined roles & responsibilities, set clear expectations, and started holding employees accountable.
· Worked to ensure that the Haverhill Police Department is fully staffed with quality officers.
· Secured a $220,000 Safe Streets for All Grant to implement a Safety Action Plan for roadway safety.
· Working with the Welfare Administrator, AHEAD, and others on affordable housing in Haverhill.
· Ensured that the Sewer System & Airport are self-funded enterprises, not supported by tax dollars.
· Worked with her staff to eliminate a methamphetamine production site in the Woodsville District.
· Had two large dilapidated structures in the Woodsville District removed, improving those areas.
· Cleaned up the property on County Road, cleared the debris, eliminating community blight.
· Created a Maintenance Department and staffed it with employees skilled in facilities maintenance.
· Worked to improve the condition of nearly every facility the Town owns.
· Implemented 10-year capital improvement plans for all departments.
· Mitigated long standing safety issues at the Dean Memorial Airport.
· Facilitated the consolidation of fire stations, saving tax dollars and improving operations.
· Formalized the management of the Town’s parks & trails by the (now) Parks & Recreation Department.
· Supported the expansion of programming by the Parks & Recreation Department.
· And the list goes on
No official can please everyone. However, if you look at the whole array of accomplishments, you would have to conclude that her accomplishments are exemplary.
Ron Willoughby
Haverhill, N. H.
