Warren Fights For Us
To the Editor:
In March I went to hear Elizabeth Warren participate in a community discussion on the opioid epidemic in Littleton. While I was excited to see Elizabeth, I was expecting to hear the usual sound bites we hear from politicians from her, and mainly went to hear from the local professionals on the panel.
But a little ways into the panel I had put down my knitting and was sitting on the edge of my seat. This was different. Elizabeth was expressing the same feelings of anger and sadness I have when I think of what this epidemic has done to our community and communities across the country.
After the panel I dug deeper. I read Elizabeth’s book “A Fighting Chance”. I looked into her life’s work as an educator, consumer advocate, and Senator. I read her policy proposals and began to closely follow her 2020 campaign.
What I came away with is this: our fight is her fight.
Elizabeth feels the anger and fear we feel when we kiss our kids goodnight and, for a brief moment, allow ourselves to imagine what the planet will look like when they inherit it from us. She feels the panic we feel when we think of how quickly an illness or accident could destroy the security we have worked so hard for. She feels the overwhelming anxiety I see as a school counselor when parents bring their child’s college financial aid letter to my office. She feels the exhaustion single and two parent households with young children feel as they watch a significant chunk of their paycheck go towards child care. She feels the wave of terror you feel as your 6 year old describes the drill she did that day at school – the one where they silently hide in the classroom closet or sneak out of the windows as quietly as possible.
And because Elizabeth feels what we feel this is her fight too. When she sees an injustice, when she sees corruption, when she sees something that makes our democracy weaker, she will come up with the best plan to address it. She has the brains, the guts, and the persistence to come up with a plan to tackle our biggest problems head on.
Big corporations, the NRA, oil and gas companies, pharmaceutical companies, the uber wealthy – they can have their lobbyists and politicians for hire because we have Elizabeth. And unlike lobbyists and many politicians, Elizabeth is not fueled by a desire for power or money or an ego boost. She is fueled by the same emotions we all feel when we think about the ways our government is not working for us. And if we get in this fight with her we can achieve the big structural change our country needs now more than ever.
Sincerely,
Jill Brewer
Franconia, New Hampshire
