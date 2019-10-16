Warren is the Champion for Working People
To the Editor:
Our economy is booming - but only for those few at the top who continue to tip the scales of fairness their way. Meanwhile, most workers that I know in New Hampshire and Vermont are feeling left out and left behind. We need a President who will battle corporate greed and end Wall Street corruption - and that President should be Elizabeth Warren.
Elizabeth has always made it her mission to fight on behalf of working and middle class people. As the founder of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, she established a federal agency to protect consumers from financial traps in mortgages, credit cards, and more, and as a bankruptcy expert knows firsthand how our financial system is rigged against everyday Americans. I was one of those who lost my first home in 2008 due to Wall Street greed and experienced the economic fallout first hand.
Last week, Elizabeth released a sweeping plan to expand the rights of labor, including the right to belong to a union. Her detailed plan (go to elizabethwarren.com) would stop employers from misclassifying employees as independent contractors - something companies like Uber and Lyft have done to avoid providing benefits like unemployment or workers compensation - and would give everyday workers a seat in the boardroom by letting workers elect 40% of a big corporation’s company board of directors. Elizabeth’s plan will also significantly increase funding to labor agencies like OSHA and EEOC to ensure that employees are fully protected in the workplace.
This economy will only work for workers if we have a consumer and working class advocate at its helm. That’s why I am full heartedly supporting Elizabeth Warren because she has the passion, expertise, and plans to restore power back into the hands of working people and their families.
Katina Cummings
St. Johnsbury, Vermont
