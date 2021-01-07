Washington Revolution
To the Editor:
It is January 7 one day after the event in Washington. I just wrote an letter to the editor titled “From a Distance” which is appearing in todays letters to the editor. It tells of an eagle flying high above, looking down from a distance. From the eagle’s perspective while flying over the Northeast Kingdom, it looks so calm and peaceful below. If the eagle were flying over Washington yesterday, he sure would get a different point of view.
I have been a frequent letter to the editor over the winter months. Spring through fall one finds me out in the field working in our gardens, laboring such that I don’t write much. I have gotten a following such that when I don’t write, people come to me and say: “I/We miss your editorials.” I write because I love writing and I also want to help the Caledonian Record have something that may be interesting for the readers.
At first, I was determined to not write about the riot in Washington as so much will be written about it in the next few days. Letters to the Editor will be flooded about the topic. I said to myself: “ What more could I say?” One thing I thought of, however, is that we should read about the Bolshevik revolution in Russia about 100 years ago. So I did a little reading this morning from the internet. I did because I know history tries to repeat itself. By reading, one finds many similarities to what happened in Washington. Only the names have changed. Countries that don’t like us are probably salivating over this incident. The reading of this history shows how minorities get so stirred up. The names of the people leading the insurrection have changed. Now its Donald Lenin. It’s going to be a long, hot summer.
