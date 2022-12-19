Wasteful Expense

Why is the Wheelock/Sheffield transfer station open 18 hours per week with two full-time attendants?
Information on the NEKWMD website shows that 5 towns in the district with a similar size population have facilities that are only open 4,5,10 or 12 hours a week and another is open 6 hours every other week.
The NEKWMD Annual Report for 2021 includes a table that shows how much trash per person each town in the district is generating as well as the percentage of trash that is recycled. Users of the Wheelock/Sheffield transfer station generate MORE TRASH and RECYCLE LESS than users of more than 21 of the other 35 towns in the district.
So, I ask, “Why are the taxpayers of Wheelock and Sheffield paying for two attendants to sit at the transfer station for 18 hours per week?
As taxpayers struggle with increases in costs in so many areas, I encourage the Selectboard members of Wheelock and Sheffield to consider reducing the annual $60,000 cost of the transfer station by cutting the hours it is open down to 8 hours per week.
