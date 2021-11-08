Waterboarding the Ammonoosuc
To the Editor:
Who will bring Target or Trader Joes to the North Country, Annie Kuster or Jeff Cozzens? In my opinion, that question, in the context of a warming world, should dominate the 2022 NH 2nd Congressional District debate. After all, Jeff Cozzens has arguably done as much as anyone to gentrify Littleton, has he not? Obviously, he has brought some money to town.
How did Cozzens get his money? Which civilian intelligence defense contractor did he work for as a terrorist specialist? How close was he to other civilian intelligence specialists accused of torture overseas, and reported spying on Americans at home? What effect did the Edward Snowden scandal have on Cozzens’ career in intelligence?
Now back to gentrification. Fancy beer. Littleton as tourist destination. Starbucks. It’s happening. Who to thank, who to blame? Who cares? I’ve waited too long, I want a Trader Joes. Right here, soon. My vote is for three-layer hummus, a great wine selection, Hawaiian shirts and the people who can afford it all. Or not.
The American Consumer Dream, built on debt, in the era of climate change. Gee, I wonder how that all works out? Hopefully Cozzens and Kuster can avoid that topic and others during their campaigns, as it makes my snacking seem frivolous, and I don’t like that. On the other hand, wouldn’t a changing climate bring security challenges that our elected officials might want to talk about? I am looking forward to that debate.
Now, I’m off to Crumb Bums on Main Street for some real coffee and really great pastry. I hope the Ammonoosuc doesn’t overflow its banks anytime soon ‘cause later I might want to sneak a fancy beer from that place (whose name I shall never speak) down around the corner on the river bank. I heard Bret Kavanaugh might be there.
Michael Scanlon
Littleton, N. H.
