Waterford 3rd Grade Rocks
To the Editor:
I just finished helping my eight year old with her school work, which was actually a lot of fun for both of us. These are trying times for everyone, and I sincerely believe that if you can find a bright spot in your day it helps you cope.
The reason for this letter is to commend all of the dedicated teachers and staff at the Waterford school. The plan to educate our kids rolled out within just a day or so after we found out that school would be closing, and has worked out extremely well in my opinion. Each 3rd grader left the last day of school with a bag of books and school supplies, as well as a school-owned Chromebook.
The kids are doing their regular classwork at home and have scheduled “facetime” as well as online learning. Their model really helps to keep the kids in touch with each other and their teachers. This small group of professionals at our little school really care….and it shows. Waterford school is a shining example of how well a small school can pull it all together in a crisis, and never look back. A big thank you goes out from us as parents to a great team of teachers and staff at the Waterford School…… GO EAGLES!
